Warrior Training Center commander relieved of duty, under invest - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Warrior Training Center commander relieved of duty, under investigation at Fort Benning

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A Warrior Training Center commander has been relieved of his command, according to a press release from post.

The former commander has been identified as Lt. Col. Gerald H. Green.

The commander of the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center, or ARNG WTC, a Fort Benning unit, was relieved of command on Oct. 9 by Major General Scott Miller, commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Green is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation and no other information on his removal has been given.

The WTC is currently being led by Thomas G. Siter, director of the Warrior Training Center, pending the appointment of a new commander by the National Guard.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Fort Benning News

    Fort Benning News

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process. Check out our coverage by clicking here.More >>

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process. Check out our coverage by clicking here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly