Warrior Training Center commander relieved of duty, under investigation at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A Warrior Training Center commander has been relieved of his command, according to a press release from post.

The former commander has been identified as Lt. Col. Gerald H. Green.

The commander of the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center, or ARNG WTC, a Fort Benning unit, was relieved of command on Oct. 9 by Major General Scott Miller, commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Green is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation and no other information on his removal has been given.

The WTC is currently being led by Thomas G. Siter, director of the Warrior Training Center, pending the appointment of a new commander by the National Guard.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.