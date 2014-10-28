Man shot in alleged assault in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika police department is reporting a shooting from Monday night.

According to a police report, a second-degree assault was reported in the 200 block of North 16th Street at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Monday.

An adult male was shot while standing in the yard, the report says.

The victim was then transported to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika police department.

