Badly burned dog rescued by animal shelter seeks forever home

Leo is a 1-year-old dog that was left at the For Paws Dog Rescue with several burns on his body.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A dog turned over to an animal rescue shelter in Auburn was found with a large and mysterious scar on his side, which left the dog lovers at For Paws asking why he was burned and abandoned.

The male dog named Leo was left at the rescue on Oct. 18 after being dumped over a six-foot fence with a mutilation on his body - scars on his side and chest that look like burns.

"He has horrible burn marks on his side that just amaze me - he has scarring all down his neck and all down his side, probably from someone doing something unspeakable to him," Rebekah Perry of For Paws Rescue said.

Leo is a sweet, lovable boy, and hasn't shown any signs of aggression. There is no word on suspects that may have been responsible for his injuries.

For Paws is a nonprofit organizations, and thrives on donations to run. Leo is one of more than 50 cats and dogs looking for forever homes.

