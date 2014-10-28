AG candidate Hecht to present 'Protecting Georgia Plan' in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With one week to go before Election Day, Democratic Attorney General candidate Greg Hecht is making his final case to voters in Columbus on Tuesday.

Hecht is talking about his Protecting Georgia Plan.

"Georgians deserve an Attorney General who does what an Attorney General is supposed to do - protect them from child abusers, identity thieves, and criminals," Hecht said.

Hecht plans to protect children from abuse. 424 children with histories with Georgia's child protection system have died since 2011. He plans to create a Child Protection Unit in the Department of Law to comb through at-risk files, demand safe placements for children, and stop the revolving door of abuse.

"I will be an Attorney General who makes protecting Georgians a priority, not a press release or an afterthought. The current Attorney General has treated the position as a glorified file clerk, content to let politicians and bureaucrats police themselves. Georgians deserve better."

He also plans to protect Georgians from identity theft. According to a 2012 report, Georgia is second in the nation for identity theft. Hecht says he will work with the legislature to increase responsiveness and penalties for identity theft.

Hecht will also address the media and be available for questions.

The event will take place outside the Doubletree Hotel at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd, Columbus, GA, 31904 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For questions, please contact Scott Reed at scott@greghecht.com or 404-683-0767

Hecht is running against incumbent Georgia Attorney General Sam Oleans in the Nov. 4 election.

