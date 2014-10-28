Week three of GA early voting numbers released

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The office of Secretary of State Brian Kemp released early voting data on Monday, showing statewide numbers for early voting a week before the Nov. 4 elections.

The following is a cumulative summary of statewide advance in-person voting and vote-by-mail turnout as of the morning of Oct. 27, 2014:

General Statewide Turnout

Number of ballots cast: 440,554

Number of ballots voted in person: 379,343

Number of mail-in ballots returned: 61,211

Number of mail-in ballots outstanding: 51,701

Saturday October 25, 2014 ballots voted in person: 41,968

Sunday October 26, 2014 ballots voted in person: 12,643

Top 5 Counties With Highest Turnout

Fulton: 46,802

DeKalb: 36,275

Cobb: 25,421

Gwinnett: 20,597

Henry: 13,946

