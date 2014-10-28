Montgomery man arrested, alleged kidnapping of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man from Montgomery, AL was arrested in Columbus on Sunday, charged with the attempted kidnapping of a local woman.

According to a Muscogee County police report, 28-year-old Jamahl Ephraim allegedly attempted to take a 21-year-old Columbus woman against her will on Sunday.

Police were called to the Columbus Inn, located on Victory Drive around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Ephraim has been charged with battery with physical visible harm, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during commission C and theft by receiving stolen property.

He remains in Muscogee County Jail as of Tuesday.

