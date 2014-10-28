Muscogee Co. sheriff pledges sex offender checks on Halloween night

Muscogee Co. Sheriff John Darr has a message for registered sex offenders - stay away from kids on Halloween this Friday.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr has a message for sex offenders in the area - you are not welcome on the streets of Columbus on Halloween night.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Darr said the Muscogee County sheriff's office will be conducting check of registered sex offenders on Friday.

"As we have done in previous years, their activities and whereabouts will be monitored," Darr wrote.

Darr's post also tells parents and drivers on Columbus streets to be cautious for kids during trick-or-treating hours and for everyone to remain respectful of property both private and public.

"Children should be accompanied by an adult and remain on sidewalks or on the shoulders of the road," Darr said.

The Georgia Parole Board also does supervised checks of registered sex offenders, again restricting and prohibiting them from participating in any Halloween activities.

