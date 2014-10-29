CPD arrests 2 armed robbery suspects in separate incidents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested two suspects after they allegedly robbed local businesses just a short time apart Tuesday night.Authorities say Christopher Jones, 24, was arrested after he allegedly robbed the T-N-T Food Mart on the 2900 block of Warm Springs Road at 7:30 p.m. He reportedly used a sharp-edged stick as a weapon.Police were given a description of Jones and he was arrested a short time late on Lindsey Drive. He's been charged with armed robbery and obstruction.Just 20 minutes later, police say Joshua Greer, 20, robbed the Holly Hills Beverage Shop on the 3800 block of Saint Mary's Road at gunpoint 7:50 p.m. He left the scene and was allegedly firing his gun in the air while walking through the neighborhood.He was arrested a short time later at Whipperpool Lane and Califon Drive. He faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault.Jones appeared in court Wednesday morning on Oct. 29, and police say he's mentally handicapped. Police say Jones was armed with a sharp-edged stick and was found with a large sum of cash.Jones' caretaker was also in court and said he has a diminished mental capacity, comparable to a teenager, and had been upset.Jones is charged with armed robbery and obstruction. He was not given a bond, and his case was bound over to Superior Court.