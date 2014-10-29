NCAA gives Gurley 4 game suspension; eligible for Auburn game

(WTVM) - The NCAA has made it's ruling on University of Georgia tailback Todd Gurley - he will be eligible to play Nov. 15 when the No. 9 Bulldogs host the No. 4 Auburn Tigers in Athens.

The NCAA made their announcement via their website Wednesday morning, stating the junior former Heisman candidate must sit a total of four games "for accepting more than $3,000 in cash from multiple individuals" by selling his autograph.

The ruling says Gurley admitted to violating NCAA rules and must repay some of the money he received to a charity of his choice and complete 40 hours of community service to be reinstated.

The University received notice of the decision on Tuesday afternoon and is looking to appeal the ruling in order to get him back by the Nov. 1 game vs. the Florida Gators.

The school had initially filed for Gurley's reinstatement on Oct. 22. Gurley was suspended on Oct. 9, facing allegations he broke NCAA bylaws by signing autographs for payment. Since then, it was thought unlikely that Gurley would return to the field for Georgia.

The NCAA rule in question is Bylaw 12.1.2.1.6, or Preferential treatment, benefit or services, which states: "Preferential treatment, benefits or services because of the individual's athletics reputation or skill or pay-back potential as a professional athlete, unless such treatment, benefits or services are specifically permitted under NCAA legislation."

Gurley had rushed for 773 yards on 94 carries and eight touchdowns through five games this season prior to his suspension.

Among his season highlight are a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown and a 50-yard touchdown pass. Gurley was among the top of the ESPN Heisman Watch list for 2014.

