Springer Opera House to show 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Halloween night

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Break out your best Dr. Frank N. Furter costume and practice the Time Warp for Halloween night.

The Springer Opera House will show the 1976 cult classic musical comedy The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 7:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday as a part of the Crowley Classic Film series.

No Shame Theatre is every Friday night at the Springer Opera House at 10:30 p.m., with tickets for $5 at the door. Persons 18 years old or older are admitted.

Between the showings, No Shame Theatre will feature its annual costume contest.

Tickets for the showings are going fast - tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call (706)-327-2688 or click here to purchase tickets.

