Uptown Columbus to host Halloween Spooktacular Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Looking for a frightfully fun time for the entire family this Halloween?

Uptown Columbus, Inc. Business Improvement District, Muscogee Moms and Columbus State University Student Government Association host the 13th Annual Spooktacular Halloween Festival on Friday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus located at 1000 Bay Ave.

Spooktacular provides a free and safe environment for the children of Columbus to enjoy a night of ghosts and goblins, spooky activities, candy and lots of fun.

Participants are encouraged to show off their spookiest, most creative costumes during the costume contest from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the following age categories: ages 0 to 2, ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 8, ages 9 to 12 and group costume.

Contest is limited to the first 25 participants in each age group, so participants are urged to arrive early to sign up. First and second place winners in each category will receive prizes.

For more information, check out the Uptown Columbus events website by clicking here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.