Jury begins deliberations in Rep. Barry Moore's perjury trial

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The jury have begun their deliberations in Alabama Representative Barry Moore's perjury case Wednesday afternoon.

District 91 Rep. Moore faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of perjury and making false statements to ta special grand jury investigating political wrongdoing.

Moore took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

The prosecution claims Moore lied to a grand jury when asked if he and his political ally, Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, threatened to kill an economic project if Moore's opponent in the primary, Josh Pipkin, did not step down.

Key evidence in this case – secretly taped phone conversations that were played for the jury – were recorded by Pipkin.

When asked about the incident, the incident during testimony to a special grand jury, the prosecution says Moore lied to try and cover it up.

