Publix announces recall of Bell and Evans gluten-free chicken products

(WTVM) - Publix announced a nationwide recall of a gluten-free chicken products sold in their stores.

The grocery store chain announced that Murry's Inc., is recalling approximately 31,689 pounds of gluten-free breaded chicken breast nuggets and breasts on Tuesday.

In a statement from Murry's Inc. on Oct. 25, they say the recall "is an isolated occurrence specific to this product and date and no other products are affected."

The company also says no illnesses have been reported.

The recall is a result of a contamination with Staphylococcal enterotoxin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service told the Lebanon, PA business on Tuesday.

The products have a best by date of Aug. 9, 2015. The contamination was first discovered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture during surveillance and sampling program funded by the USDA.

The contaminant can cause immediate gastrointestinal illness that could last one to three days.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.