LaGrange PD searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a convenient store Wednesday night.

Officers from LaGrange Police Department's Patrol Division responded to the Summit Station #10 at 1908 Hamilton Rd. on an armed robbery call.

The police report says the victim, identified as Keyarra Huzzie, said two black males entered the store, showed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing on foot.

The LaGrange Police K-9 unit was deployed in the direction of the suspects, but did not locate the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'10" and 170 pounds, wearing a red jacket with a hood and a mask over his face; the second suspects is also described as a black male, approximately 5'10" and 180 pounds, wearing a black pullover with a hoodie and also wearing a mask.

The criminal investigations section of the LaGrange police department is currently investigating the crime.

If anyone has any additional information on this incident, contact the LaGrange police department at (706)-883-2603.

