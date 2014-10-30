Man shot in face on 24th St. Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police were called to Midtown Medical Center Wednesday night after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the face just before 10 p.m.

Police say Jaquis Wyatt, 18, was shot in his right cheek and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of 24th Street near 14th Avenue.

Wyatt was able to talk to police, but the details of their conversation are not being released. His injuries are not life-threatening and did not require surgery.

Police say no arrests have been made and their investigation is ongoing to identify suspects.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.