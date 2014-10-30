Ft. Benning hosts NFL Fox Sunday in honor of Veterans Day

The NFL on FOX crew is coming to Fort Benning in November. (Source: Fort Benning Facebook page)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Soldiers, Veterans, family and friends were all on hand to watch the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show and an exciting overtime game at Fort Benning on Sunday.

The FOX NFL Sunday show was displayed on a jumbo-tron and live shots featuring soldiers were showing throughout the broadcast.

Segments will be broadcast will from York Field in front of McGinnis-Wickham Hall, and also featured a Silver Wings parachute exhibition, static displays, vendors and inflatables.

Activities started at 11 a.m., with the show going live at noon on Sunday. The visit will be in honor of Veterans' Day, on the following Tuesday, Nov. 11.

FOX Sports personalities Jay Glazer and Jenny Taft were on hand with the audience.

The live segments will be followed by the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Buccaneers.

Limited seating is available, but attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Service animals are welcome, other animals are prohibited.

