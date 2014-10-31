3 suspects make court appearances on charges in Lacosta Williams' death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Three suspects arrested over the weekend made their first court appearances in connection with the shooting death of Lacosta Williams.

Shante Riley, Jamar Warner and Denisha Kelly made their first appearances in court Tuesday morning.

Riley, who was arrested on Nov. 2, has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and false wearing and writings, according to News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson who was in court Tuesday.

Donaldson reports that detectives testified that Warner and Kelly are dating, and Kelly drove Warner and to others to Booker T. Washington were the shooting occurred. Kelly then allegedly drove to Riley's house and dropped them off.

Kelly, who was arrested on Oct. 31, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children/allowing a child to witness (a crime), murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime.

Kelly was given a $10,000 bond and her attorney said she's not really involved with the crime committed, and her family told Donaldson the same outside of court Tuesday.

"I was thinking he needs to go ahead and turn himself in, if he knows they got her down here for no reason. They need to free her because she has nothing to do with the case. I'm sorry what happened went down. They got everybody dragged down here, folks that's not involved. And she didn't even know what was going on," one of her family member's said.

Warner, who was also arrested on Oct. 31, was also charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of crime, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children/allowing a child to witness (a crime), criminal attempt armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Warner also is charged with possession of marijuana after drugs were found on him in jail.

So far, there have been six arrests made, and Donaldson reports that more arrests could be made in the incident.

Police are still searching for Corey Jenkins, who has an arrest warrant out for murder. Police are considering him armed and dangerous.

The Columbus Police Department arrested Reginald Warren, 25, and Candace Lakeeya Bryant on Oct. 30. They appeared in court on Oct. 31.

Columbus police arrested their first suspect in Williams' murder, 22-year-old Stephen Douglas James on Oct. 29. Authorities charged James with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and criminal attempted robbery.

Donaldson also reports that police will search the black Lexus that Kelly drove the suspects in on Tuesday.

Bryant, Warren and James were all in recorder's court on Oct. 31 facing a judge for the first time. Donaldson reported on Oct. 31 that a Columbus investigator testified that the suspects "conspired to rob" Williams, but did not intend to hurt him.

Williams, 33, was a father of five. His murder on Oct. 27 was the 20th homicide in Columbus this year. Police have testified that no drugs were found in the home where Williams was killed.

Anyone with information on the location of Corey Jenkins please notify the Columbus Police Department, Robbery/Homicide Division at 706-653-3400.