VIDEO: Toothpaste brand says Halloween candy makes kids crazy

According to Crest, your kid is a maniac on Halloween candy in this cute advertisement. (Source: Crest/YouTube)

(WTVM) – This is your kid. This is your kid on Halloween after eating mountains of delicious, hard-earned candy in a costume for a few hours.

Toothpaste brand Crest "studied" the effects of Halloween candy on a few festively dressed kids in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 15.

"Although the verdict is still out on how much Halloween candy is too much, at least Crest has your kids' teeth covered," Crest says.

Even though their teeth may be covered, the craziness brought on by a giant gummy bear may be too much. The sugar highs and lows are a part of the company's #sweethalloween campaign, and features a coupon for parents to help keep those cavities away.

Mobile users, click here to watch the video.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.