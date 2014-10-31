DDS to open office at Fort Benning

It is the first time in Georgia that a DDS driver licensing and testing center has been opened on a military installation.

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The Department of the Army, the State of Georgia and the Corps of Engineers will officially open a new Department of Driver Services, DDS, customer service center on Fort Benning at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5

Fort Benning's driver services site is located on Main Post at 6691 Marchant Street, Building 217 and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is the first time in Georgia that a DDS driver licensing and testing center has been opened on a military installation.

Since opening on Aug. 6, more than 400 customers have been served with an average wait of less than one minute.

The Fort Benning facility is a full service licensing center providing knowledge testing, driver's license and State identification card issuance, renewal and reinstatement services. Vehicle road testing is available by appointment.

"This installation supports more than 120,000 active-duty military, family members, reserve component soldiers, retirees, and civilian employees on a daily basis," Commissioner Rob Mikell said. "Making driver services more accessible and convenient for those customers was an easy decision, and I appreciate the help and support from the Army Corps of Engineers and everyone at Fort Benning."

Commissioner Mikell says that the new Fort Benning facility will increase the capacities and shorten wait times at DDS locations in Columbus and LaGrange.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.