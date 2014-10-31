VIDEO: Anti-racism group challenges 'Redskins' topic with powerful PSA

(WTVM) - The Red Circle Agency and the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media have published a powerful Public Service Announcement just ahead of their protest against the Washington Redskins this Sunday.

In a YouTube video posted on Oct. 24, the group features different minorities saying "I am" followed by the derogatory term associated with their race bleeped out.

The only word that's not bleeped when a Native American man appears on screen saying, "I am a Redskin."

"The word 'redskins' is racist and profane. Get involved by sharing this video with friends, letting the NFL and the Washington football team know what you think, or contacting the FCC and asking that the word ‘redskins' be banned from the public airwaves. #ChangeTheMascot," the video description says.

While these other terms haven't technically been banned from American television, they are considered vulgar language aren't totally accepted in use on television.

The same group is planning a large "No Honor in Racism" protest at the University of Minnesota, where Washington will play vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The NFL franchise has long been criticized for its name, especially in recent months.

