West Georgia Ronald McDonald House celebrates 20th year with campaign

Our own Chuck Leonard hit the Heisman pose to show his stripes. (Source: Tanita Gaither)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As a part of celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House charities in October, the West Georgia branch of the organization is kicking of a social media campaign.

The Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia, celebrating 20 years in Columbus, wants the community's help to raise awareness. The group wants people to buy pairs of red and white striped socks - much like their spokesman Ronald McDonald wears - and show them off in selfies.

They are now calling on local community members and others to join in the social media movement.

The socks can be purchased at McDonald's locations in Columbus, Phenix City, Ladonia, Valley, Manchester and LaGrange with a donation of $5 or more to be contributed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia.

You can submit your selfies to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia Facebook page, the RMHC of West Georgia Twitter page or emailed to the group development director Melody Moran at melody.moran@rmhcwga.org.

And don't forget the hashtag #forRMCH.

On Dec. 19, the Columbus Cottonmouths will host Ronald McDonald House night. Ronald McDonald himself will be there for photo opportunities and the Cottonmouth players will be wearing their red and white striped socks in support of the campaign.

