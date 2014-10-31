Is the Springer Opera House Haunted? The ghosts say yes

Is this Springer Opera House haunted? The ghosts say yes.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Is the famous Springer Opera House haunted?

Ghosts hunters, historians and patrons of the Fountain City institution agree that it is, and News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson went to the famed venue Halloween morning to find out the stories, experiences and theories on the venue.

Check out the videos to find out more.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.