CSU's Nerdacon begins Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State's Campus Nerds will host their 9th annual NerdaCon November 14-15 at Columbus State University

Attracting thousands of participants every year, NerdaCon is a student-run convention that allows gamers, anime fans, and a variety of “nerds” the opportunity to explore common interests, compete in tournaments, play popular games, and learn from like-minded skilled players throughout the community.

In 2012, NerdaCon v7 was recognized as one of the largest free conventions in the state of Georgia, attracting a diverse audience from across Georgia, the United States, and abroad.

Due to NerdaCon's expanding success, the Campus Nerds can no longer sustain growth as a free convention. As of NerdaCon v9 (2014), adults and children of all ages are invited to participate in NerdaCon's large variety of attractions for an admission of $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14.

This year's NerdaCon will feature costume contests, game tournaments, discussion panels, popular celebrity guests from the comic and cosplay communities, and unique merchandise from artists and vendors.

For more information on NerdaCon and the event schedule, please visit nerdacon.org.

