Rutledge State Prison inmate recaptured following escape

A Rutledge State Prison inmate is now back in custody, according to sources close to the U.S. Marshals Office Task Force.

News Leader 9 received calls to the newsroom late Sunday afternoon indicating that Daniel Ralph Torrance was found in Opelika, AL, about 30 miles across the state line.

Torrance, 26, of Carroll County, escaped from the facility off Schatulga Road in Columbus on Wednesday.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson told News Leader 9 she was informed of the escape by prison officials on Thursday.

He is serving time for forgery, theft and burglary.

