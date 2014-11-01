East Alabama teen dies in traffic accident

A single car accident in Lee County claims the life of an Opelika teen, according to the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.

Brent Lowry,16, was killed after being ejected from the bed of a pick up truck on Lee Road 150, east of Opelika.

The driver and two other passengers were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

The accident happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, 2014.

No other details are available at this time

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.