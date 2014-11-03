C.E. 'Red' McDaniel, longtime councilman, dies - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

C.E. 'Red' McDaniel, longtime councilman, dies

By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says C.E. "Red" McDaniel died around noon on Monday. He served on council for nearly 40 years - 38 to be exact.

McDaniel's death comes one month after being hospitalized for acute pancreatitis

"Councilman McDaniel was a scholarly member of council for a long time; he has seen us through some tough times. I can't imagine going to council and not having him there anymore," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson says it was an honor to work with Councilman McDaniel, and she will miss his wisdom and bright personality.

"Everybody is saddened, greatly saddened," Tomlinson added. "He had been getting better and so this is a bit of a shock. We are going to miss him greatly, we got our flags flying at half staff. Forty-five years old service to this community…"

Councilman McDaniel was 83.

