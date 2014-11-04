Voter's guide: What times do polls close in Georgia and Alabama?

(WTVM) - It's Election Day in Georgia and Alabama!

Citizens across the Chattahoochee Valley will be running to the polls to cast their votes for the 2014 Midterm General Elections, and know when and where to vote makes casting your ballot easier.

To find the polling place closest to your address, there is a quick and easy tool to use called the Voting Information Project, located in the right-hand side of our Your voice, your vote 2014 elections category and the WTVM News Leader 9 app under the elections tab. You can just type in your address used to register to vote and it will identify what you need to vote and where to do it.

Voters in Georgia need a valid I.D. to cast their vote. A valid I.D. includes:

A Georgia's Driver's License, even if expired

Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a FREE Voter ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

Polls in Georgia are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

In Alabama, a valid photo I.D. is also required to vote. A valid I.D. includes:

Valid Driver's License

Valid Non-driver ID

Valid Alabama Photo Voter ID

Valid State Issued ID (Alabama or any other state)

Valid Federal Issued ID

Valid US Passport

Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority, or other entity of this state

Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools)

Valid Military ID

Valid Tribal ID

Polls in Alabama are open from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST; in Phenix City, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

For more information on voting Tuesday in Georgia and Alabama, click on each state to check out the guidelines.

