Daredevil Nik Wallenda's next trick: walking over Tallulah Gorge

(WTVM) - Daredevil Nik Wallenda isn't even done feeling the breeze of the Windy City in his hair and he's already planning his next trick.

The great-grandson of Karl Wallenda, of the Flying Wallendas, says his next act after tightrope walking between two Chicago skyscrapers on Sunday will be to walk across Georgia's Tallulah Gorge next summer.

Following his walk on Sunday aired on the Discovery Channel, Wallenda said he would attempt "on recreating my great-grandfather's greatest walk, which was over Tallulah Gorge, GA."

The elder Wallenda did it at 65 years old - Nik Wallenda will be 36 when he makes the attempt across the Georgia natural park site in June 2015.

"Tightrope walkers have twice crossed the gorge, and visitors can still see towers used by Karl Wallenda," the official website of Tallulah Falls said.

Tallulah Gorge is 1,000 feet deep and two miles wide.

Wallenda set two tightrope walking record on Sunday in Chicago his first walk on a steel wire went across seven blocks while suspended nearly 600 feet in the air, and included a 19-degree incline, from 454 feet to 671 feet. A second walk included a blindfolded Wallenda on a shorter track.

Wallenda currently holds nine Guinness World Records.

Ratings for these record-setting feats were lower than his previous trick across the Little Colorado River over the Grand Canyon in June 2013. Last year, 13 million viewers tuned in; on Sunday, the first walk garnered 5.84 million viewers, and the second walk got 6.72 million viewers, according to Deadline.

