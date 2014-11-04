Man wanted in Albany has Columbus ties

(WTVM) - The Albany Police Department is asking Columbus residents for their help in finding a man wanted on several charges, including murder.

Albany police department's investigation's division is looking so Samuel James Bryant, 41.

Bryant is wanted in connection with a fire that was intentionally set on Saturday, Nov. 1 at an apartment located in the 1700 block of Clark Avenue in the East Albany, GA area.

The body of Cordale Brown, a black male between 30 and 40 years old, was found inside the apartment after the fire was extinguished.

Bryant currently has arrest warrants out for his arrest that include felony murder and charges of domestic violence.

Authorities say Bryant is known to frequent the Columbus area, and is also known to frequent cities in the metro Atlanta area.

People who come in contact with Bryant are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)-431-2100 or Albany Crime-Stoppers at (229)-436-TIPS if they have information concerning his whereabouts.

