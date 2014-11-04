Fight took place on school bus Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Muscogee County School District Director of Communications Valerie Fuller, there was a report of a fight among students on the bus in the Boxwood area around 4 p.m. on Monday.

911 was contacted and a bus supervisor was dispatched. The bus supervisor advised there were no injuries to students on the bus, the driver or 911.

The fight is still under investigation and it is ongoing. There was no report of how many students were on the bus or how old or what school the students attended. Discipline is pending for those involved.

Fuller did state that the fight was not in relation to the bus driver shortage that took place Monday.

Fuller also said no drivers called in sick Tuesday morning and no buses reported issues; early release for elementary schools went on at 12:30 p.m., and middle and high schools were released without problems.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.