2 sought in shooting of teen at Elizabeth Canty Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two men allegedly involved in the shooting of a teenager last month.

CPD is looking for Roger James and Joshua Boone. Police say the two are wanted in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old male being shot in Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Oct. 25.

The critically injured teen has been identified as Jaylen Jones. Jones was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

Both James and Boone currently have outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of either Jones or Boone, they are asked to call 911 or the robbery/homicide division at (706)-653-3400.

