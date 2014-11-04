Republicans take control of Congress in Midterms

(WTVM) - CNN has just called the highly-contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, calling Republican candidate David Perdue the winner of Democrat Michelle Nunn and the Independent candidate Amanda Swafford.Also in Georgia, Gov. Nathan Deal has won his re-election bid against Democratic opponent Jason Carter and Independent opponent Andrew Hunt.

In Alabama, early polling results show that the incumbent Gov. Robert Bentley has defeated Democratic opponent Parker Griffith. The Associated Press is declaring the Republican governor the winner in Alabama. Griffith has conceded the race.



The Associated Press also called the Alabama U.S. Senate race, deeming Jeff Sessions the winner at 8 p.m. EST.



