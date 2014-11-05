Dog fighter sentenced by Montgomery Federal Judge

Demontt Alan, considered to be one of the most prolific dog fighters in the nation, was sentenced by a Montgomery Federal Judge on Wednesday Nov. 5.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins is sending a message that dog fighting will not be tolerated.

Prosecutors say Alan sold cocaine and marijuana at the high stakes fights, making $350,000 by selling five kilos of coke at one fight. He also won $280, 000 in another dog fight.

The judge described Alan's role as extremely cruel and sentenced Alan five years in federal prison without parole, three years probation, and prohibited from owning a dog.

Judge Watkins discussed how animals were executed if they did not perform well. The ASPCA and other animal rights groups worked closely with law enforcement to take of the animals who were found in poor health. Many of the dogs died or had to be euthanized.

Animal rights groups say dog fighting in Auburn has become the second largest dog fighting bust in U.S. history. After a multi-year investigation last August, agents have raided dozens of dog fighting locations and suspects homes in several states.

Many of the raids were taken place in Lee County. Agents made 13 arrests while seizing 367 pit bull terriers, numerous guns, illegal narcotics, and $500,000 in cash.

Judge Watkins says the underworld of dog fighting needs to be exposed, and animal rights groups couldn't agree more.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.