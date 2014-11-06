Inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl airs Dec. 20

With college football's postseason swiftly approaching, the press conference between the two head coaches of the newest bowl on the schedule.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - The new College Football Playoff format will have another bowl game to add to its schedule - the inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL.

The trophy was unveiled for the first time in Montgomery on Nov. 6 by Raycom Media President and CEO Paul McTear. It was also announced that the game's MVP trophy will be named after Alabama native and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.

The game will feature a team from the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference on Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. CST in the historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Named for Alabama's state flower, the game was officially announced 2013.

WTVM News Leader 9 is owned by Raycom Media. The game is also one of 11 postseason bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN Regional Television, based in Charlotte, NC.

