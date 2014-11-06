CSU names Tom Hackett as interim president

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dr. Tom Hackett has been named the interim president of Columbus State University on Thursday.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Hank Huckaby confirmed the announcement in a media release.

Hackett is currently serving as the university's provost and vice president of academic affairs. He will take the position on Jan. 1, 2015 when current university President Tim Mescon retires on Dec. 31.

First named as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs in 2010, Hackett was appointed provost and vice-president for academic affairs in 2012.

He began his career at CSU in 2004 when he joined the faculty and has served as professor and chair of the Department of Counseling, Leadership and Foundations and director of graduate studies for the College of Education and Health Professions.

Hackett received a bachelor of arts and a master of education from Columbus College (now CSU), an educational specialist degree from Auburn University at Montgomery in Alabama and a doctorate of education degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

