Opelika PD seek alleged thieves, tools stolen from store

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika police department is asking for help in finding two suspected burglars who were seen on surveillance cameras stealing items from a store at night.

On Oct. 3, the Opelika Police Department responded to a business burglary at CTE Small Engines, 1409 Frederick Rd. According to the store owner, someone broke out the glass from the front door of the business during the previous night.

The suspects entered the business and stole two leaf blowers and five chainsaws. The suspects were driving what appeared to be a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

The first suspect is described as a white male of unknown height and weight, who was wearing a gray polo type shirt and khaki shorts. The second suspect is also a white male of unknown height and weight, who was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone recognizes the individuals in the photos or has any other information on this case please contact the Investigative Services Division of the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

