Veterans Day events, special deals to honor our military

?

?

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Veterans Day is quickly approaching and here are some events happening in honor of our military. According to statistics from the Veterans Affairs website, more than 22 million Veterans worldwide; In Georgia, there are 752,882 living Veterans; there are 413, 686 Veterans living in Alabama.

Here is a list of events and specials happening in our area:Restaurants across the U.S. are offering deals on Veterans Day, and most require proof of military service and are dine-in only. Also, some deals vary from location to location.

Pop Barnes Free 2nd Annual Veterans Appreciation Concert is on Sunday Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. This is a free event open to the public.

Other restaurants providing free meals include Applebee's, Denny's, Hooters, Red Robin, and Starbucks. Golden Corral is offering free buffet meals and beverages to Veterans on Monday, Nov. 17.

Great Clips is offering veterans a free hair cut from Nov. 11 through Dec. 31. Customers come in for a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable through the end of 2014.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved. ?

