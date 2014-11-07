Veterans Day Parade in Columbus Saturday morning

The 6th Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday. (Source: MGN)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This weekend kicks off several Veterans Day celebrations ahead of the official holiday on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and a parade will be held to salute our veterans.

The 6th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday.

The parade will start in Phenix City at the corner of Dillingham and Broad Street, cross over the 13th Street Bridge and turn down Broadway, ending on 9th street.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Before the parade, there will be a small Veterans Day program on Broadway between 12th and 11th Street. The program begins at 9 a.m.

