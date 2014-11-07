Fort Benning to hold heavy weapons training through Dec. 9

Fort Benning continues to conduct heavy weapons training, and will do so through Dec. 9.

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning continues to conduct heavy weapons training, and will do so through Dec. 9.

Heavy weapons training will be conducted in the northeast corner of the reservation through Nov. 18. Units there are conducting required training, and community members may notice more sounds during this timeframe.

In the days ahead, Fort Benning will continue to abide by the laws that govern our activities while maintaining our strong relationships with our community partners.

Our challenge is to balance our Soldiers' training requirements with the needs of the community.

We continue to review our schedules to determine where we can best reduce the stress on our community.

Please note training times may be subject to change. For a full schedule, you can click here.

