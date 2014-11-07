Martin Army Hospital opens new $500M facility - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning's new Martin Army Community hospital opens its doors to patients days from now. 

We got a look inside the multi-million dollar facility as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony. News Leader Nine's Tyrone McCoy was there and learned how the new facility could better serve you. 

At a whopping $500 million, the three building facility takes an innovative approach to treating service members and their families all while paying homage to Major General Joseph Martin, whom the first hospital was named after.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut Friday, Nov. 7 revealing the brand-new health facility.

"Welcome home and welcome to your hospital; the new home of Army medicine here on Ft. Benning," explained Col. Scott Avery, Commander of Martin Army Community Hospital.

Years of labor and 750,000 square feet later, here stands the new Martin Army Community Hospital. The eight-floor building towers over the installation, offering a tranquil environment for those in need of medical treatment.

"This new facility continues Maj. Gen. Martin's contribution to Army medicine by incorporating environmental sustainability to provide a healthier and safer atmosphere for all our beneficiaries," Col. Avery said.

The new hospital boasts a total of 84 rooms, all allowing in natural light and views of the surrounding vegetation. It's a concept planners of the hospital calls world class.

"We have green roofs, we have natural lighting to contribute to the total light requirement for the facility," added David Fortune, a U.S. Army health planner. "We have a water savings programs with our automatic faucets and automatic flushing."

The most impressive of these is a vacuum system similar to a bank's that carries necessary materials to nurses stations throughout the hospital. When asked about the facility, Major General Joseph I. Martin's family says having this second building named in his honor is something they are proud of.

"I think that the facility honors him well. I wish he could see it," explained Dr. Karen Barnes, Maj. Gen. Martin's granddaughter.

The hospital is only about 95 percent complete; however the new Martin Army Community Hospital is set to see its first patients on November 17. Treatment will be provided for all active duty soldiers,their family members and retirees near the facility. Additionally, the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs to Fort Benning. 

