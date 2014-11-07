Leisure Lifestyles hosts a celebrity dunking booth for the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Leisure Lifestyles, a home relaxation specialist for pools and spas, will host a celebrity dunking booth on Saturday Nov. 8 in hopes to fill a hot tub of can foods with help from the community.

Leisure Lifestyles is located on 5880 Veterans Pkwy. Columbus, GA.

With the donation of can foods, you will get three tosses to dunk one of your favorite local celebrities.

If you do not have any can foods just bring $5 and that will allow you to get three tosses for the dunk booth.

For every hot tub sold during the event, two turkeys each will be donated to the Salvation Army and the House of Mercy. Also, for every 20 turkeys reached, leisure Lifestyles will donate $250 to each organization.

Along with other local celebrities, our very own chief meteorologist Derek Kinkade will be dunked from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone who dunks a celebrity will be awarded $250 to use in the store during the event.

All of the canned goods donated will be split between the Salvation Army and House of Mercy.

