Girls Inc. hosts regional conference in Columbus, GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Girls Incorporated Region IV is hosting a region conference in Columbus, Ga.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. They provide more than 138,000 girls across the U.S. and Canada with solutions to the issues that girls face.

There will be an estimated 150 people coming to Columbus, Ga. from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, New York, and several other states.

There will be a full day of events from the conference on Nov. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at the conference room at the Trade Center and following there will be a luncheon and other events at the Trade Center until 6:30 p.m.

For more information contact Fund Development Director Valerie Boggs at (706) 587-4636

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.