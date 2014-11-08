Authorities identify body found along I-85 in AL

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified the man found deceased on a major interstate Saturday as 54-year-old John Michael Maines of Tennessee.Maines was positively identified through fingerprints. The cause of death per a postmortem exam indicated he died of natural causes due to liver, heart, kidney and gastrointestinal problems. There was no evidence of any significant trauma.

His family was notified in Pennsylvania and stated that he was a traveler and was probably on his way to Florida. His remains will be returned to Pennsylvania per the family's request.

Authorities received a call Saturday morning about 11:45 at regarding a person lying beside Interstate 85 under the Exit 51 bridge on the southbound lane.



Upon arrival by Alabama State Troopers, Auburn Police and EAMC EMS, the body of a white male with no signs of life was located at the location. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Maines dead at 12:15 p.m.



