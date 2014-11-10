Report: GM ordered new ignition switches before recall

(CNN) - General Motors ordered a half-million replacement ignition switches nearly two months before it told federal regulators about the problem.

That report is according to emails which were viewed by the Wall Street Journal.

Robert Hilliard, an attorney who is suing GM on behalf of some of the victims, said the emails show top GM execs were aware of the problem months before the company admitted it in congressional testimony.

Hilliard says at least one death and 85 injuries happened during that time.

In all, 30 deaths are blamed on the faulty switches, and millions of vehicles have been recalled.

General Motors spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2014 CNN. All rights reserved.