US Marine Corps celebrates 239th anniversary Monday

Today marks the 239th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Monday marks the 239th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Marine Corps was born through a resolution from the Continental Congress, approving two battalions of Marines "able to fight for independence at sea and on shore," according to the U.S. Marines website.

With their official motto of Semper fidelis, or "always faithful" in Latin, the U.S. Marine Corps is the oldest branch of the Armed Forces to serve in every U.S. war since its founding.

Their legacy in American military also pairs with the saying also linked to them - "First to Fight."

