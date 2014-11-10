CPD seeking alleged suspect in Radio Shack burglary

The alleged robbery suspect is me unknown black male in the yellow coat. (Source: Surveillance video)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department's Burglary and Theft unit are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged suspect in a business burglary.

On Nov. 1, police said the Radio Shack, located at 3201 Macon Rd. was burglarized at around 2:50 a.m. The glass of the front door was broken and several electronic items were stolen.

Photos from surveillance video shows the unknown black male in the yellow jacket on the right-hand side of the photo is the suspect.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, please contact the Burglary and Theft unit at (706)-225-4345 or (706)-225-4056.

