MLB star Edwin Jackson to attend annual baseball camp at Fort Benning

The pitcher will host the 6th annual Edwin Jackson Baseball Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex on Ingersoll Street.

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - MLB star pitcher and World Series champion Edwin Jackson will be at attendance at his annual free baseball camp at Fort Benning this weekend.

The pitcher will host the 6th annual Edwin Jackson Baseball Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex on Ingersoll Street. Jackson will also bring a few friends from Major League Baseball, both active and retired players.

The whole family is welcome to enjoy this event, and guests between the ages of 6 and 15 will be invited onto the field to participate in training, so bring your camera and gloves!

Jackson, who spent his youth on post while his father served in the Army as a cook, was a star outfielder at Shaw High School, and was a member of the school's 2001 AAAA State Championship team.

He currently pitched for the Chicago Cubs, but was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series.

For more information on the event, call (706)-545-4468 or check out the website to register at benningmwr.com.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.