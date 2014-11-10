Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley participates in Na - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley participates in National Fine Arts program

Posted by Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley (BGCCV) is one of thousands of Clubs across the country joining in a search to identify talented young artists.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley (BGCCV) is one of thousands of Clubs across the country joining in a search to identify talented young artists. 

The competition is part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's (BGCA) National Fine Arts exhibit, a comprehensive initiative promoting young people's creativity, and encouraging artistic skills and cultural enrichment.    

The BGCCV may submit members' artwork in four age divisions and 10 categories, including watercolor, pastel, oil, acrylic and collage. Selected artwork will be screened at the regional level and a limited number will be sent to BGCA's Atlanta headquarters for judging at the national level. 

Thirty-seven national winners will be named, with their artwork displayed at special events throughout the year.

Winning artists will also receive engraved plaques and letters of congratulations from BGCA President and CEO Jim Clark. Regional finalists will receive a certificate of participation.

In partnership with The Columbus Museum and the Women's Giving Circle, BGCCV will host its local Fine Art exhibit on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at The Columbus Museum. 

Admission is free and open to the public and the exhibit will highlight the local Club finalists' artwork with winners advancing to the Regional Fine Arts Competition to be held in late February or early March of 2015 a site that is yet to be determined.  Local artists will serve as judges for the event.  

The Women's Giving Circle is a BGCCV individual giving society whose mission is to educate, engage and 

support the BGCCV's youth through development efforts in the Chattahoochee Valley. 

For more information on the BGCCV Fine Arts Program and the Women's Giving Circle, visit www.bgc-colsga.org. For more information on the Columbus Museum, visit www.ColumbusMuseum.com.

