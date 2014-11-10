Veterans Day breakfast celebration held at Lakewood Elementary

Pictures from the Veterans Day breakfast at Lakewood Elementary on Monday. (Source: Tabitha Booth)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A day ahead of Veterans Day, and an elementary school crowd got to enjoy breakfast with an important speaker.

The annual Veterans Day breakfast celebration was held at Lakewood Elementary on Monday morning. School officials say it's their way to honor Vets and active-duty service members for their involvement in our Armed Forces.

Food was provided by Chick-fil-A, Publix and the cafeteria staff who fed kids, parents and Veterans.

This year's Veterans Day speaker was former U.S. Army Ranger and author Jeff Struecker, whose participation in the 1994 Battle of Mogadishu helped inspire the 2001 film Black Hawk Down.

