VIDEO: UGA gets fans ready for AU showdown, Gurley return in hype video

Todd Gurley is back for Georgia for their showdown vs. no. 9 Auburn on Saturday. (Source: UGA Athletics)

(WTVM) - The South's Oldest Rivalry has a new-age emotion with the University of Georgia releasing a new hype video ahead of their matchup with Auburn on Saturday.

The video, entitled "We Return" marks the Dawgs' first home game in five weeks - an Oct. 4 win vs. Vanderbilt.

But the video sets the stage for the battle against the No. 9-ranked Auburn Tigers, who lost to Texas A&M and sit as a two-loss team trying to make it back in the inner circle of the top four for the College Football Playoff.

The video also highlights the highly-anticipated return of junior tailback Todd Gurley, who is back after serving a four-game suspension for receiving cash for autographs, an NCAA violation.

With the sounds of "Home" by Diddy featuring Skylar Grey, mistakes forgiven, and a little smack talk from Auburn defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson, this matchup of AP Top 25 teams will be worth the blackout at Sanford Stadium.

Mobile users: to view the video, click here.

